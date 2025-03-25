Google Drive is now available for Arm64 Windows 11 PCs

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Readers help support MSpoweruser. We may get a commission if you buy through our links.

Google has finally launched its Drive app for Windows on Arm, months after the beta support. The development ensures that devices powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon can now store, sync, and access files seamlessly using the native app, according to an official blog post.

Google Drive on ARM is now “generally available”

Google Drive in Arm64 version is compatible with Windows 11 machines and requires Microsoft WebView 2, typically preinstalled by the operating system. Members who participated in the beta testing phase, which was rolled out in November 2024, will automatically be upgraded to the final release. New members can download the software directly from Google Drive’s homepage.

This release is just part of a broader trend of increased support for Arm64 apps. Popular applications like Google Chrome, NordVPN, and ExpressVPN have already rolled out support, joining the functionality and appeal of Arm-powered Windows devices. Microsoft is also developing improvements to enable more software and games to run on Arm64 through its Prism emulator.

The availability of Google Drive on Arm64 machines fills a massive gap for Google cloud-dependent users, especially in business environments where access to these platforms is key. This also puts Arm-based Windows laptops in the running as viable alternatives with competitive performance and efficiency.

Overall, the official release of Google Drive for Windows on Arm is a step in the right direction for broader app support and the use of Arm-based Windows PCs.