Google announces new Google Drive client for Windows and macOS with several new features

Google today announced that Google Drive is getting a new sync client on Windows and macOS. This new client is called Drive for desktop and it will replace Backup and Sync, which was Google Drive client for consumer users, and Drive File Stream, which was the Google Drive client for business users. This new unified client will offer several new features including the ability to:

Upload and sync photos and videos to Google Photos and/or Google Drive

Sync external storage devices to the cloud, including flash drives and external hard drives

Mirror Drive files on your desktop, which stores your files on your local device and enables quicker access to your content

In the coming weeks, Google will prompt Backup and Sync users to download Drive for desktop. After September 2021, users will see an in-product notification notifying them they’ll need to upgrade to the new client to continue syncing their files.

Source: Google