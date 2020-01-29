Google has announced a new innovative way for Android users to get tech support for the mobile platform. The company has announced the AndroidHelp hashtag for users who want support for a specific issue related to Android.

Google announced the news on Twitter and followed it up with a Reddit post which sheds some light on how the whole system will work. With the hashtag #AndroidHelp you can get assistance with:

  • General troubleshooting
  • Identity and Authentication
  • Accessibility
  • Security
  • And many other Android features

Unfortunately, most of the questions are device-specific and are usually related to a particular feature or update availability. These questions can be better answered by the specific OEMs. That said, this is a nice initiative from Google to ensure that Android users get the help they need directly from Google.

Comments