In a blog post, Google has confirmed which existing Wear OS smartwatches will be upgraded to Wear OS 3, the result of Google And Samsung’s unholy union.

Google has revealed that only a very short list of devices will get the upgrade to the new version of OS. These include:

TicWatch Pro 3 GPS and LTE

TicWatch E3

Future TicWatch watches

New watches from the Fossil group

Google warns the extent of changes brought to Wear OS 3 will also require users to upgrade and factory reset their smartwatch.

Google says those Wear OS users who are not being upgraded should not be too concerned as they are committed to delivering new app experiences, like the recent updates to Gboard and Google Play, as well as maintaining security updates for a minimum of two years from device launch.

Google says they are also aware that some users prefer to maintain the current Wear OS UI, and are therefore allowing users to choose if they wish to update or not. Those who choose not to update will still benefit from Google’s extended support for Wear OS 2.

Google will provide more details in advance of the update and expects their partners to be able to roll out the system update starting in the mid to second half of 2022.

via AndroidAuthority