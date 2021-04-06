Google launches a collection of AR web apps to highlight what is possible

Google today released a collection of AR web apps to highlight what is possible with the current web technology. Read about the new AR web apps below.

Sodar helps to visualize social distancing. By activating a personal augmented reality radar from your browser, you can see what six feet (or two meters) looks like in any environment.

With Measure Up, you can calculate the length, area and volume of the things around you without using a tape measure.

Floom is a fun new way to explore the planet, built with WebXR and Google Maps. Open your browser to tunnel through the earth and see what’s on the other side.

Picturescape turns your Google Photos library into an immersive gallery so you can explore your memories in augmented reality.

You can check out the new WebXR collection here. Please note that you need a supported Android device and the latest Chrome browser to try out these AR web apps.

Source: Google