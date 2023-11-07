Google Classroom gets analytics feature that helps you take control of the class better

Starting today, Google is starting its gradual rollout of the now-revamped analytics feature on Google Classroom. Now live for Google Workspace for Education Plus license holders, the new feature can help you get the best out of your students.

Just like how Microsoft Teams for Teachers is getting an important makeover this week, Google Classroom analytics now have a centralized view of its data and insights.

The possibility is endless. As a teacher, you can directly see how your students perform and engage in your class: how tasks are completed, grades are rated, and everything else with “a bird’s eye view” and an easy sorting feature.

Take a look at how the feature is in action:

Besides, Classroom Analytics can also provide educators with a centralized view of student data, including performance, engagement, and adoption of Classroom features.

This data can be used to identify students who may need extra support and make informed decisions about how to best support student success.

The price for each plan varies, but compared to others, Education Plus gets the most features with meeting capacity for up to 500 participants and coding-free build custom apps with AppSheet. It costs at least $5/student per year, compared to the Standard version ($3/student per year).