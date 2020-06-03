According to a report published by Reuters, Google is hit with a class action lawsuit that claims that the search giant illegally collecting information about users’ online activity even though they are browsing the internet in incognito mode.

The class-action lawsuit seeks at least $5 billion, claiming that the search giant collects data through its Analytics, Google Ad Manager, and other applications and website plug-ins, including smartphone apps, which, in turn, helps the company learn about even the “most intimate and potentially embarrassing things” they search online.

Jose Castaneda, a Google spokesman, on the other hand, responded to the accusation saying that the company “will defend itself vigorously against the claims.” He went on saying, “As we clearly state each time you open a new incognito tab, websites might be able to collect information about your browsing activity.”

The complaint also claims that millions of Google users have been affected since June 1, 2016. It seeks $5000 for each user as the company illegally gathering information about its users is a violation of federal wiretapping and California privacy laws.

Based on various research papers published by security researchers, Google and other browsers still track users in incognito mode. Many security researchers claim that private modes were never designed as a general privacy fix and that it’s an inadequate privacy tool.