Google Chrome is currently the number one internet browser in terms of usage share, and it’s also going to be the favorite browser to a lot of users for a very long time as Google keeps adding useful new features to its browser. There are a number of useful new features that the company is currently working on — the ability to search for tabs that you’ve opened is one of the useful features that are coming to Google Chrome.

According to a new commit, Google is close to releasing a new feature called Tab Search. As the name suggests, the feature will let you search for tabs that you’ve already opened in Google Chrome. It’ll be available behind a flag called #Enable-Tab-Search, so in order to enable the feature, you’ll have to enable the flag by visiting chrome://flags. Unfortunately, we don’t have a visual representation of how the feature works.

Chrome OS is expected to be the first platform to get the feature, with Windows, Linux, macOS getting the feature at a later date. Unfortunately, though, we don’t know as to when the feature will be available. Nevertheless, once the flag becomes available, you’ll be able to get a taste of the feature in Chrome Canary.

Here are the steps that you need to follow to enable the Tab Search feature in Google Chrome

Open Chrome Canary visit chrome://flags Search for “Enable Tab Search” Click on the drop-down menu to select the Enabled option Restart Chrome

How many of you think the feature will be useful? Let us know in the comments below.

via Techtsp