Google Chrome will get a ‘Battery Saver mode’ indicator in the toolbar

Google is working on several new features to make the browsing experience more efficient. As part of its effort to make Chrome more reliable and less power-consuming, Google will soon add a ‘Performance’ section to the browser’s Settings page. This will let you configure a ‘high-efficiency mode’ and a ‘battery saving mode.’ But these two may not be easily navigable on the Settings page, but Google is working to it.

There will be an indicator in the toolbar when the ‘Battery Saver mode’ is enabled, and it will be possible to turn it off by clicking on the indicator and opening the dialogue box. When enabled, the ‘High-efficiency mode’ indicator will also appear on the right side of the URL bar. It can be turned off in a similar way: clicking on the indicator will open a dialogue box where the option to turn it off will be displayed.

According to the description of the ‘Power Saver mode,’ it makes sure that some background activity and visual effects are limited to lower the power consumption. However, the ‘High-efficiency mode’ has only one job, and that is to discard tabs when they are in the background for a certain amount of time. Users can define the amount of time and add sites to the exception list to ensure they are not discarded when the specified time limit is reached.

Google may introduce these changes in the Chrome Canary channel in the coming days for testing purposes. If you want to test them before everyone else, you can download Chrome Canary from the official Google website. As a reminder, Chrome Canary can be pretty unstable and is never recommended as your primary web browser. If you are doing something serious, you should always use the Stable channel.

Source: Leopeva64-2 (1, 2)