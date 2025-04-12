Google Chrome to Drop Support for macOS Big Sur in August 2025

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Google has confirmed that Chrome 139, scheduled for release on August 19, 2025, will end support for macOS 11 Big Sur. Chrome 138 will be the last version to receive updates for Big Sur users, according to the Chrome Platform Status page.

Chrome will continue working on Big Sur after version 138 but won’t receive security updates. Users on macOS 11 will see a warning infobar and will need to update their macOS to macOS Monterey version to continue receiving Chrome updates.

“Running on a supported operating system is essential to maintaining security,” Google states. This change follows Apple’s own November 2023 end-of-security updates for Big Sur.

Some Macs (e.g., 2013 MacBook Pro, 2012 MacBook Air) cannot upgrade beyond Big Sur, so users running these devices must either upgrade to a new model, run ChromeOS Flex, or switch to alternative browsers such as Safari or Firefox ESR on their Mac devices.

In case you don’t know, macOS Big Sur was released in November 2020. The latest version of macOS is macOS 15 Sequoia, released in September 2024. Apple releases a new macOS version every year, usually before October, and announces major releases at the Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) in June.