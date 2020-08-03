Google releases a new Chrome extension to give people more information on ads

Google today announced a new extension for Google Chrome users. This new Ads Transparency Spotlight (Alpha) extension will provide more visibility into the data used to personalize ads and more control over that data.

For any website you visit, this extension will display information on the criteria used to show these ads, the ad tech companies helping to display these ads, and the ad platform companies serving these ads on a web page. It will also display information on all companies and services with a presence on the page.

Features:

View detailed information about the ads on a web page

View a list of ad providers responsible for delivering ads to the page

View all companies and services that have a presence on the page (for example, content delivery networks or analytics providers), regardless of who has implemented the schema.

View the reasons why ads are shown on a page

You can download the extension here from Google Chrome Web Store.