Google Chat now has a standalone app, but it requires Chrome browser to be open

Google Chat (formerly Hangouts Chat) now has a new standalone app. However, this is not a native app, instead it is a Progressive Web Application (PWA). This new Google Chat PWA app works on Windows, MacOS, Chrome OS, and Linux. There are some serious limitations as well. First, you need Google Chrome 73 or higher installed on your device. Second, to use the new standalone app, the Chrome browser needs to be open.

Here’s how you can install Google Chat app:

Sign in to chat.google.com. Use any of these methods to install the app on your computer: If the app isn’t already installed, a pop-up window opens and lets you download the app.

In the top right of Google Chrome, click More -> Install Hangouts Chat .

-> . In the top right of chat.google.com, click Settings -> Install Chat app.

Users who previously had the classic Hangouts extension or app will be redirected to the new Chat standalone app in the coming weeks.