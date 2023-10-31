Google Bard AI can now respond in real-time, just like ChatGPT

People have been overlooking Google Bard for quite some time. Some even go as far as calling it inferior to ChatGPT — one of the reasons is that it doesn’t respond in real-time as OpenAI’s model does.

Guess what? Now, Google AI has just announced a new update to its large language model that allows it to respond to queries in real-time. This is a significant improvement over the previous version, which would take a few seconds to generate a response.

“We’re launching a new setting that lets Bard’s responses be shown while in progress, so you don’t have to wait for the full response to appear,” says Google in the update.

To try the feature out, you can simply click on the gear icon on the top right of the screen and then click “Respond in real-time.” And, upon our testing, the animation of Bard’s real-time response seems a whole lot smoother than ChatGPT’s too, at least against the free version of it.

Besides, Google also says that it wants to “accelerate your creative process” and, thanks to this real-time response feature, you can read the responses while they’re still being generated. Just like on ChatGPT.

Not too long ago, the chatbot started supporting image uploads for shared conversations. And, once the conversation’s shared with others, they can pick up where you left off with the chat and the image will remain part of it.