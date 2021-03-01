Today, Google is announcing new Google Workspace tools and features that include a frontline worker solution, a set of features to help people find more time and focus, and tools for strengthening collaboration cross-device.

Workspace Frontline

Workspace Frontline is a custom solution that includes communication and collaboration apps like Gmail, Chat, Docs, Drive, and more, as well as business-grade support and security features like advanced endpoint management that help keep a company’s data secure. This will open up communication and collaboration channels between frontline workers and corporate teams in a way that’s safe and secure.

Easier AppSheet Apps

Google has made it easier for business teams to build custom AppSheet apps directly from Google Sheets and Drive, so that frontline workers can digitize and streamline their work, whether it’s collecting data in the field, reporting safety risks, or managing customer requests.

Google Workspace with Google Assistant

Google Workspace with Google Assistant is now generally available. You can ask Google what’s next on your work calendar, to quickly join meetings, or to send a message. Google Assistant is currently available for Google Workspace on supported mobile devices and is in beta for smart speakers and Smart Displays, like Nest Hub Max. Google Workspace customers can learn how to enable this feature for their users here.