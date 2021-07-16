To celebrate world emoji day Google has announced its own new set of emojis which will be shipped with Android 12 and other Android phones updated via Appcompat.

Google says their new emojis are more universal, accessible and authentic.

The emojis will be available not just on Android, but also on Gmail, chat, Chrome OS and YouTube.

Android 12 will include all of these emojis when it rolls out this fall, but beginning this month, you will be able to send and receive emoji in Gmail and Chat without fear they will appear broken. Chrome OS is also getting a new emoji picker this month while YouTube Live Chat will support them later this year.

Read more at Google here.