Google and Microsoft collaborate to push for advanced clean energy solutions

Google, Microsoft, and steel production company Nucor have announced a collaborative effort to increase demand for advanced clean electricity technologies. This partnership looks like it to fast-track the commercialization of these technologies and make them more accessible to energy consumers globally.

The initiative focuses on next-generation geothermal, advanced nuclear, clean hydrogen, and long-duration energy storage technologies, which are crucial to achieving the company’s ambitious goal of running on 24/7 carbon-free energy.

By combining their demand for clean energy, the three companies intend to reduce the risks associated with investing in novel projects while driving down costs for future deployments. This approach builds upon Google’s earlier success with Fervo Energy, where an enhanced geothermal technology project now powers their Nevada data centers with “always-on” carbon-free energy.

The partnership also addresses the challenges faced by advanced clean technologies in securing financing due to their high initial costs and risks. By pooling their resources, Google, Microsoft, and Nucor aim to attract the necessary investments to bring these projects to market.

As experts emphasize the need for diverse energy sources to decarbonize global electricity grids, this collaboration could play a significant role in accelerating the transition to a more sustainable and carbon-free future.

