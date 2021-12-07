Google brings more than 300 free live TV channels to Google TV

Just in time for the holidays, Google today announced the availability of new live TV content on Google TV in the U.S. Thanks to Pluto TV partnership, you can access more than 300 free live TV channels on Google TV. Google will also offer the Free Live TV recommendations in the For You tab. This new content will be available in the coming weeks. Apart from live TV, you can now access thousands of feature-length movies for free with ads from the Movies & Shows tab in the YouTube app.

Other new content available on Google TV:

Try out more free Google TV apps. Head on over to the Apps tab to find a row of “Free movies & TV” apps to download, including Tubi, Xumo and Red Bull TV. Enjoy six months of Peacock Premium, at no extra cost. For a limited time, when you activate a new Google TV (or other Android TV OS device) in the U.S., you can get Peacock Premium at no extra cost. (After that, it’s $4.99 a month plus tax, but you can cancel at any time — check out all the details for more information.) You’ll get everything Peacock has to offer — hit movies and shows, exclusive originals, WWE, live sports and more. Visit the For You or Apps tab after you set up your device to redeem the offer. Redeem Google Play Points for movies, shows, apps and more. If the movie or TV show you’re looking for isn’t available from your services or free providers, you can rent or buy over 200,000 movies and TV episodes directly from Google TV, starting at $2.99. Whether it’s a new release or an old favorite, just search for it with your voice and click “Rent.” And with the Play Points loyalty program, you can earn points for every dollar you spend and redeem them for free Play Credits, which you can use to buy more movies, shows, books, apps and games.

Source: Google