Way back in 2017 Microsoft released the Windows 10 Creators Update, which delivered a number of 3D focussed app for the OS, which allowed users to craft 3D objects and even drive 3D printers.

Then Microsoft said:

We believe that everyone is a creator at heart and that creativity is an essential human trait. And, no matter who you are, Windows 10 is built to empower the creator in all of us. To show you some of the great new features coming in the Creators Update, we’ve got a special episode of This Week on Windows just for you. New innovations in the Windows 10 Creators Update include 3D in Windows 10, built-in game broadcasting, new tab management features and more in Microsoft Edge, and enhanced security features such as a new Microsoft privacy dashboard.

Over the years Microsoft planned to replace the venerable Paint app with Paint3D, and deliver Paint via the Microsoft Store for those who really wanted it.

Ultimately the revolution was however aborted, and it was Paint3D that ended up in the Store.

Today Microsoft made that official by shipping Windows 10 Build 21332 without the Paint3D and 3D Viewer app, and of course, hid the 3D Objects folder by default.

Microsoft writes:

3D Viewer and Paint 3D will no longer be preinstalled on clean installs of the latest Insider Preview builds. Both apps will still be available in the Store and will stay on your device after an OS update. So, if you upgraded your PC like normal, you shouldn’t see these apps changed in your app list.

Ultimately the main issue is that there there is no easy way to do complex things like 3D, and if you are going to do something complex like 3D creation, you might as well use a powerful tool for the job.

Do our readers mourn the passing of these apps? Let us know below.

Via DrWindows