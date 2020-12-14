A large number of Google Services are currently unusable, with users unable to sign in to their accounts.

The BBC reports called it a “nightmare”, with BBC Technology Correspondent Rory Cellan-Jones saying:

“Wow – Google and YouTube down around the world. For anyone working with Google Cloud services, this is a bit of a nightmare.”

Going by DownDetector’s map the issue appears to be worldwide.

The issue may be with Google’s authentication service, as the services can still be used in Incognito mode.

Google has updated their status dashboard with the following info:

14/12/2020 11:55 We’re aware of a problem with Gmail affecting a majority of users. The affected users are unable to access Gmail. We will provide an update by 14/12/2020 12:12 detailing when we expect to resolve the problem. Please note that this resolution time is an estimate and may change. 14/12/2020 12:31 Gmail service has already been restored for some users, and we expect a resolution for all users in the near future. Please note this time frame is an estimate and may change.

Developing….