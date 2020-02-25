GitHub Student Developer Pack adds 14 new offers

Real world developer tools will cost a fortune. So, it is not possible for most students to get hands-on experience with most developer tools. To solve this problem, GitHub introduced Student Developer Pack six years ago. GitHub Student Developer Pack give students free access to the best developer tools in one place. The GitHub Student Developer Pack includes GitHub Pro and several exclusive offers from GitHub Education partners.

Today, GitHub announced that 14 new partners have joined GitHub Student Developer Pack. Find the full list of new GitHub Student Developer Pack partners below:

Blockchair: The largest blockchain explorer and API provider for over 15 cryptocurrencies

Customerly: Live chat, behavioural funnels, newsletters, and in-app surveys for SaaS

DailyBot: Automate daily stand-ups, follow-ups, retrospectives, surveys, and feedback for your team

Dashlane: Cloud-based password manager

Freshpaint: Integrate your marketing and analytics tools with a single click

Jaamly: Helping developers, designers, and startups launch their apps on the App Store

Kodika: Build iOS applications with drag and drop

MongoDB: A general purpose, document-based, distributed database built for modern application developers (and for the cloud)

Polypane: A powerful browser and developer tool to help developers and designers make better websites and web apps in less time

Raygun: Detect, diagnose, and resolve issues with greater speed and accuracy

Sider: Maximize your engineering team’s productivity by automatically analyzing every pull request

Unity: Accomplish your creative goals using the world’s leading real-time development platform

Xojo: A cross-platform development tool for making native apps for the desktop

Yakindu: An integrated modelling environment for the specification and development of reactive, event-driven systems based on the concept of state machines

If you are a student with 13+ age, you can sign-up for GitHub Student Developer Pack using your school-issued email, student ID, or other proof of current academic enrollment.

