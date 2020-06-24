GitHub for mobile 1.2 update comes with improved pull request review experience and more

Back in November 2019, GitHub first announced the official GitHub mobile apps coming to iOS and Android devices. With GitHub for mobile, you can review code, merge changes and share feedback from anywhere. After months of beta testing, GitHub announced the general availability in March. Today, Microsoft announced the availability of GitHub for mobile 1.2 update with several new improvements. This update now comes with improved pull request review experience, renders markdown files and more. Find the full change log below.
GitHub mobile v1.2 change log:
- Improved pull request review experience, with support for marking files as viewed, collapsing files, deleted files, and more
- Markdown, image, and PDF files now render if you click on them while browsing code
- Typing new comments is now smoother than ever, with no jumping or flickering
- Labels, user statuses, and commit messages that used emoji shortcodes now properly render emojis
- Organization badges on user profiles link to the mentioned organization
- You can view multiple author avatars for commits on pull request timelines
- New fork badge on repository profile that links to the parent repository
- New “Metaphorical Technology” custom app icon!
- New support for iPad pointer effects
- Fixed an iPad bug where keyboard dismisses while typing a review
- Fixed voice-over bugs in the inbox filter view
- You can download the GitHub mobile app from the Google Play or App Store.
Source: Github
