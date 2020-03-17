GitHub for mobile now available for download on iOS and Android

Back in November 2019, GitHub announced that official GitHub mobile app is coming to iOS and Android devices. With GitHub for mobile apps, you can review code, merge changes and share feedback from anywhere. After testing the beta apps in the past few months, GitHub today announced the general availability of these apps. You can download the GitHub mobile app from the Google Play or App Store.

GitHub mobile app will allow you to:

Browse your latest notifications

Read, react, and reply to Issues and Pull Requests

Review and merge Pull Requests

Organize Issues with labels, assignees, projects, and more

Browse your files and code

The new GitHub mobile app for iOS and Android lets you move work forward wherever you are.

Source: Github