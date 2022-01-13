GIGABYTE launches new AERO laptops featuring mini LED display with peak brightness exceeding 1000 nits

Last week, GIGABYTE launched AERO 16, AERO 17, and AERO 5 as part of its AERO Creator Laptop Series. The AERO 16 and AERO 17 are powered by up to 12th Generation Intel Core i9-12900HK and i7-12700H processors. The display in both these laptops are from AUO. AUO AmLED (Adaptive mini LED technology) enables precise adjustment of brightness, contrast ratio, colors and refresh rate in real time based on the images. Also, it boasts HDR 1000, with peak brightness exceeding 1000 nits, revealing a high million-to-one dynamic contrast ratio.
Aero 16:
- 16-inch 16:10 4K+ OLED and AmLED screen option
- Wider color space and VESA DisplayHDR 1000 high contrast certification with AmLED option
- Two models from the 12th Generation of Intel Core, the i9-12900HK and i7-12700H processors, with the top configuration of 10nm process and up to 14 cores
- NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 GPUs and can be upgraded to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti at most
- AERO Hub 4-in-1 USB-C is also included
- Brand-new webcam placement supports Windows Hello
- Two Thunderbolt 4 ports
Aero 17:
- Latest AmLED (adaptive mini LED) display technology
- Wider color space and VESA DisplayHDR 1000 high contrast certification
- 4-sided super narrow bezel screen design
- Two models from the 12th Generation of Intel Core, the i9-12900HK and i7-12700H processors, with the top configuration of 10nm process and up to 14 cores
- NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 GPUs and can be upgraded to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti at most
- AERO Hub 4-in-1 USB-C is also included
- Brand-new webcam placement supports Windows Hello
- Two Thunderbolt 4 ports
