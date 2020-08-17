Ghost of Tsushima: Legends revealed to bring Samurai multiplayer to PS4

PlayStation has announced Ghost of Tsushima: Legends, a new multiplayer experience based on the PlayStation 4 exclusive.

Free for owners of the original single-player PS4 game, Ghost of Tsushima: Legends will follow four legendary warriors that are renowned as legends among the denizens of Tsushima instead of the original game’s protagonist Jin.

Ghost of Tsushima: Legends will be playable online in groups of 2-4 players that will all control different characters. Each character represents different classes: Samurai, Hunter, Ronin, or Assassin.

“Ghost of Tsushima’s single-player campaign focuses on an open world and exploring the natural beauty of the island, but Legends is haunting and fantastical, with locations and enemies inspired by Japanese folk tales and mythology and an emphasis on cooperative combat and action,” said game designer Darren Bridges.

The game’s combat is said to be built on three foundation of the original game, but with “new magical twists” not available in the single-player portion. Players will be able to take on numerous story missions and post-launch raids.