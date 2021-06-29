A rating for Ghost of Tsushima: Directors Cut has appeared on the ESRB website, listing the game for PlayStation 4 and 5.

Only previously playable through PlayStation 5’s backwards compatibility, it appears that soon, PlayStation 5 users will be getting their very own version of Ghost of Tsushima in the upcoming directors cut.

While the ESRB listing doesn’t confirm any details, we can expect this PlayStation 5 version to feature enhanced graphics and performance, while potentially also bundling in the rumoured upcoming Ghost Of Ikishima expansion DLC alongside the Legends DLC which brought multiplayer to the PlayStation 4.

This isn’t the first time that the ESRB has leaked an upcoming game before publishers could do it properly, as keen-eyed sleuths in the past have spotted listings for Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time and Saints Row: The Third Remastered.

Sony has yet to make an official announcement since it’s been spotted, and with no confirmed plans for any events this summer, there’s no telling just yet when we might find out more about Ghost of Tsushima: Directors Cut and when it releases.