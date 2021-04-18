If you have an appreciation for Microsoft’s modern take on the Windows XP rolling hills as depicted in the official wallpaper of the Surface Laptop 4, you can download the collection for your own device now.

ALumia has uploaded the 4 sets of images (both landscape and portrait) and they can be seen below:

Ice Blue Surface Laptop 4 wallpaper

Gallery

Sandstone Surface Laptop 4 wallpaper

Gallery

Platinum Surface Laptop 4 wallpaper

Gallery

Matte Black Surface Laptop 4 wallpaper

Gallery

Download

The wallpaper should be available at Wallpaperhub here, but can also be downloaded by right-clicking on the galleries above.