Lack of ports is one of the downsides of the thin and lightweight laptops and the same holds true for Microsoft’s Surface devices. Nevertheless, lack of ports in Surface devices is not exactly an issue if you’re willing to spend a bit more and buy Microsoft’s latest Surface Dock 2. And now, it’s certainly easier than ever to own the Dock 2 as its price has come down to a record low at Amazon.

Microsoft announced the new Surface Dock 2 accessory with faster charging, improved data transfer rates, and more back in May this year. After a handsome $80.99 discount, you can get it for just $179(was $259.99). You can order it from Amazon using the link below.

Surface Dock 2 features

Instantly turn your Surface into a desktop PC with the next-gen ports in new Surface Dock 2.

Simply plug in the Surface Connect cable to charge your device and access external monitors, a keyboard, mouse, and more.

199w power supply; longer Surface Connect cable (80 cm).

Supports dual 4K at 60Hz

2 front-facing USB-C, 2 rear-facing USB-C (gen 2), 2 rear-facing USB-A, 3.5mm in/out audio jack, 1 gigabit Ethernet, Security lock support (Kensington compatible)

The Dock 2 is compatible with all the recent Surface devices and comes with the following ports: