Following the news of a $1.3 billion acquisition deal of Gearbox Software to THQ Nordic parent company Embracer Group, the former has confirmed that they will still be working with publisher 2K on the future of the Borderlands franchise.

Revealed during an investor call, Gearbox Software CEO Randy Pitchford explained that the studio would continue working with 2K on “known and planned” Borderlands content in the future.

In a report by VGC, Pitchford explained that Gearbox Software does own the Borderlands IP, bit 2k holds “certain rights” for the franchise, at least at the time of writing.

“If we’re thinking specifically about Borderlands, we love our relationship with Take-Two and the 2K Games label and we are committed to working together through all of the known and planned Borderlands work that we have going on,” Pitchford said.

“I anticipate that this will continue and that we will create new opportunities together… sometimes there are folks who are just the right group to help maximise the potential for these creative endeavours that we have. We are absolutely open to those relationships.

Pitchford continued: “We have a relationship with Take-Two where we have agreed on certain rights for exploitation of the IP. The IP is a Gearbox IP: you can read the legal line at the bottom of any Borderlands product.”

Pitchford has stated that Gearbox will continue to work on both existing franchises and new IP in the future.