We’re all finding ways to survive the week, and most of us find solitude in playing games. With that, we give you another lineup of games coming soon to Xbox Game Pass starting this April 7 to 14. Here they are:

Chinatown Detective Agency

April 7 (Cloud, Console, and PC – ID@Xbox)

You will be Amira Darma, who has just opened your own detective agency, the Chinatown Detective Agency. You will enter this world of cybernoir point-and-click adventure game that features a stunning retro theme and challenging mechanics. Choose your clients to solve the dangerous cases awaiting you as you travel the world, and be the successful detective you are meant to be!

Dragon Age 2

April 7 (Cloud – EA Play)

The story of Dragon Age: Origins caused the destruction of your home, and you are one of the fewest who managed to survive. Now, you are struggling to survive in this dangerous world. Find all the ways to survive by gathering the deadliest of allies who will soon help you collect your fortune and seal your name in the history of Dragon Age.

Plants vs. Zombies: Garden Warfare

April 7 (Cloud – EA Play)

Nothing can beat the all-time favorite Plants vs. Zombies in giving you a good time. Now, you can play this traditional online shooter with more action, as its story gives you more humor and an explosive action experience. Choose your plants, dig, and blast zombies hungry for flesh… and brains!

Star Wars: Squadrons

April 7 (Cloud – EA Play)

The universe of Star Wars is in chaos again as the Empire demands order while the New Republic fights for freedom. Only the ace pilots on both sides of the Galactic Civil War can make the difference. Join this fight to achieve true peace by mastering the art of starfighter combat in Star Wars: Squadrons.

Life Is Strange: True Colors

April 12 (Cloud, Console, and PC)

This award-winning entry in the acclaimed Life is Strange series will give you more than a game where you will be the cursed Alex Chen. With the psychic power of empathy or the ability to absorb the intense emotions of others, how will you navigate through life, especially after your brother’s death? But something feels amiss in this so-called accident. Now is the time to turn your curse into a gift to uncover the truth!

Panzer Corps 2

April 12 (PC – ID@Xbox)

Enjoyed by millions of players over the years, the Panzer Corps comes back again with a whole new level of refinement and the latest technical standards that will certainly help you enjoy this ultimate Second World War strategy game even more.

The Dungeon of Naheulbeuk

April 12 (PC – ID@Xbox)

This wacky heroic fantasy universe of the Dungeon of Naheulbeuk will let you dive into the epic and challenging tactical RPG game. You will be tasked to lead a team of… unlikely and clumsy heroes?! Will you survive the battle with such a team? Find it out as you enjoy an adventure-filled game blended with humor, surprises, and silly encounters!

Lost In Random

April 14 (Cloud, Console, and PC – EA Play)

This gothic fairytale-inspired action-adventure is where your luck will be tested. Your life and every citizen’s fate are determined by the roll of a dice. Will you survive long in this world?