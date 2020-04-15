Gameloft is celebrating its 20th anniversary today, April 15th 2020, with free Android app Gameloft Classics.

Gameloft Classics contains 30 of Gameloft’s ‘most iconic’ mobile games, including Bubble Bash 2, Zombiewood, Vampire Romance, Hero of Sparta, Motocross: Trial Extreme, and many more.

The app contains throwback graphics that capture the retro nostalgia of the games while being perfectly reformatted for modern devices and touchscreen controls for easy playing.

We're celebrating our 20th anniversary today with Gameloft Classics, a free Android app with 30 of our most iconic mobile games! It's our way of saying thank you to our players; we wouldn't have gotten this far without you.

Download Gameloft Classics now: https://t.co/9qj7r7EtYB pic.twitter.com/8E7M3QjS1A — Gameloft (@gameloft) April 15, 2020

If you want to pick up Gameloft Classics for yourself, you can follow the link here to download the app for free. You can also find a complete list of included games, organised by genre, below.