Gameloft is celebrating its 20th anniversary today, April 15th 2020, with free Android app Gameloft Classics.
Gameloft Classics contains 30 of Gameloft’s ‘most iconic’ mobile games, including Bubble Bash 2, Zombiewood, Vampire Romance, Hero of Sparta, Motocross: Trial Extreme, and many more.
The app contains throwback graphics that capture the retro nostalgia of the games while being perfectly reformatted for modern devices and touchscreen controls for easy playing.
We're celebrating our 20th anniversary today with Gameloft Classics, a free Android app with 30 of our most iconic mobile games! It's our way of saying thank you to our players; we wouldn't have gotten this far without you.
Download Gameloft Classics now: https://t.co/9qj7r7EtYB pic.twitter.com/8E7M3QjS1A
— Gameloft (@gameloft) April 15, 2020
If you want to pick up Gameloft Classics for yourself, you can follow the link here to download the app for free. You can also find a complete list of included games, organised by genre, below.
- Puzzle Fun
- Bubble Bash 2
- Brain Challenge 3: Think Again!
- Diamond Rush
- Detective Ridley and the Mysterious Enigma
- Abracadaball
- Run & Gun
- Gangstar 2: Kings of L.A.
- Zombie Infection
- Modern Combat 2: Black Pegasus
- N.O.V.A. Near Orbit Vanguard Alliance
- Wild West Guns
- Zombiewood
- Alien Quarantine
- Life & Love
- My Life in New York
- Vampire Romance
- Miami Nights 2: The city is yours!
- Fashion Icon
- Date or Ditch 2
- High School Hook Ups™
- Arcade Action
- Soul of Darkness
- Hero of Sparta
- Cannon Rats
- Block Breaker Deluxe 2
- Block Breaker 3 Unlimited
- Sports & Cards
- Motocross: Trial Extreme
- Platinum Solitaire 3
- Texas Hold’em Poker
- Midnight Bowling 3
- Midnight Pool
- Avalanche Snowboarding
- KO Legends