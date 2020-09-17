Galaxy Z Flip is Samsung’s first-ever clamshell foldable smartphone and as is the case with most of the first-generation products, the clamshell foldable phone attracted a lot of criticism. Things, however, are expected to improve from here as Samsung is working on a second-generation Galaxy Z Flip, which could simply be called Z Flip 2, with improved specs.

According to Vietnamese leaker, Chun (@chunvn8888), the Galaxy Z Flip 2 will feature a bigger outer display than the first generation Z Flip, which has a tiny 1.1-inch outer display. Though, the leaker didn’t give us the exact size, leaving us in the dark about whether or not the size of the outer display of the Z Flip 2 will resemble that of the Motorola RAZR. Samsung is also said to be using a new Ultra Thin Glass(UTG) display, but we don’t know the details about it just yet.

The hinge mechanism in a foldable phone is of paramount importance to any phone maker. While the hinge in the Z Flip works just fine, Samsung wants to better the experience by bringing some improvement to it. The Galaxy Z Flip 2 might also join the high-refresh-rate bandwagon by adding a 120Hz display, and with it comes the need to introduce a bigger battery, which, according to the leaker, is exactly what Samsung will do. The Z Flip packs a 3300mAh battery.

As of now (September 2020)

100% confident:

– bigger outer display

– new UTG

– Upgraded hinge

– bigger battery

A bit concerned:

– high refresh rate display

Unconfirmed:

– specs (screen size, chipset, cam)

– design#ZFlip2 — Chun (@chunvn8888) September 16, 2020

The leaker, however, failed to verify whether the screen size, chipset, camera, and design will be upgraded.