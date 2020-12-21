Samsung uses both the latest Snapdragon processor and its own Exynos for its flagship Galaxy smartphones. Which one you’ll get depends on which part of the world you’re living in. But it’s not just the processor — it looks like the SIM tray in the upcoming S21 won’t be the same everywhere, either.

According to Vietnamese tipster @Chunvn8888, some European countries will get the Galaxy S21 Ultra dual SIM variant, while in Asia, you’ll get to use one SIM card and one SD card in the ‘Ultra’ model. This is because Samsung is using a hybrid SIM tray, which will allow users to expand their storage, in S21 Ultra models that are to be sold in Asian markets, while in Europe, the tray may have some software or hardware limitations, due to which microSD cards will not be recognized, if tipster @cozyplanes is to be believed.

Samsung Galaxy S21

Gallery

The S21 is said to have 3 cameras, a 12-megapixel wide-angle camera, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera, and a 64-megapixel telephoto camera with 3x Hybrid zoom and 30x Digital zoom, with 8K video. The S21+, on the other hand, will have a 12-megapixel wide-angle camera, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera, and a 64-megapixel telephoto camera with 3x Hybrid zoom, with 8K video. The S21 Ultra will feature four cameras — a 108-megapixel wide-angle camera, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera, and two 10-megapixel telephoto cameras, which enable 10x optical zoom and 3x optical zoom, with 10x Hybrid zoom, with 8K video. It will have a 40-megapixel front-facing camera. It will have a completely new ISOCell Vizion 3D ToF sensor for fast and accurate auto-focus.

