Leak: Here is when the Galaxy S21 FE could go into production

Samsung wants to continue the trend of releasing affordable flagships by introducing the Galaxy S21 FE. According to display analyst Ross Young, Samsung is considering starting the production of the Galaxy S21 FE in the month of July, roughly two months away from today.

Last month, we reported that Samsung Galaxy S21 FE will launch on August 19. Now, since the S21 FE is entering production in July, we’re optimistic that the S21 FE will see daylight in the month of August.

Moreover, the display analyst has given us some information about the color options that the S21 FE will be available in. According to Young, the S21 FE will be available in four different color options — Gray, Light Green, Light Violet, White. And that’s pretty much everything that the display analyst has revealed on Twitter.

But that doesn’t mean we don’t know anything about the specs of the smartphone. As per previous rumors, the Galaxy S21 FE will feature Circa 6.4-inch flat display and will measure 155.7 x 74.5 x 7.9mm (9.3mm with the rear camera bump). The smartphone is expected to powered by an Exynos 2100 or Snapdragon 888 chipset coupled with 128GB/256GB internal storage. The smartphone is also expected to offer 5G connectivity.

Other specs include a 32MP selfie camera, an in-display fingerprint reader, IP68 rating for dust and water resistance, GPS, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, USB Type-C port, reverse wireless charging.