Samsung has finally started to push the OneUI 3.0 update, which is based on Android 11, to its mid-range smartphones, and the Galaxy M31 is the first mid-range Samsung phone that’s getting the update. The update carries firmware version number M315FXXU2BUAC and includes some noteworthy new features that every M31 owner will love.

However, the OneUI 3.0 stable update is currently available for users who participated in the beta testing program, and it’s only a matter of time before it becomes available for those running the OneUI 2.5 update on their M31 phones sooner rather than later.

The OneUI 3.0 update includes visual changes to some of the first-party apps such as Contacts, Phone, Gallery. Apart from that, the update also adds the ability to double-tap to turn off the screen, additional camera filters, and more. Android January 2020 security patch is also another important feature that you get in the latest version of Android. You can know more about the latest version of the OneUI update here.

The Android 11 update is already available for Samsung’s all supported flagship phones, including the Galaxy S10, Note10, the S20, S20 Fe, and all its foldable phones. So, if you’re using any of the aforementioned Galaxy flagship phones, there is a good chance that you’re already enjoying all the new exciting new features in the latest version of OneUI.

Meanwhile, if you’re based in India and own an M31., you can check whether or not the update has arrived on your Galaxy M31 by going to Settings> Software update.

via Samsung