The Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite is expected to launch in only a few weeks, and today Winfuture has leaked the full official specs sheet of the handset.
The cheaper device will have much of the features of the high-end handset but will be powered by the 2018 Exynos 9810 processor.
The handset is set to retail for only 609 Euro, but will still offer a Full HD+ screen, under-screen fingerprint reader, punch-hole camera and of course stylus, and beats the Note 10 by still including a headphone jack. Despite this, it still offers a massive 4500 mAh battery.
It also features a generous 6 GB RAM and 128 GB storage with a triple camera set-up in the rear and 32-megapixel front-facing camera.
See the full spec sheet below:
|Specifications for the Galaxy Note10 Lite (SM-N770F)
|operating system
|Android 10 with Samsung One UI 2
|CPU
|Exynos 9810 2.7GHz OctaCore CPU
|display
|Infinity Always On AMOLED display 6.7 inches
|resolution
|Full HD + (2400 x 1080 pixels), 398 ppi, 16 million colors, HDR, blue filter
|main camera
|Triple camera (12 MP dual pixel, f / 1.7, 12 MP ultra wide angle f / 2.2, 12 MP telephoto lens with 2x optical zoom, f / 2.4), autofocus, flash, quick start, image scene recognition
|front camera
|32 MP (f / 2.0, auto focus, motion detection, voice control, front flash via display)
|Video
|Recording up to UHD 4K 60 fps
|Video Playback
|Supported formats: MP4, M4V, 3GP, 3G2, WMV, ASF, AVI, FLV, MKV, WBEM
|S-Pen
|4096 pressure levels, latency: <70 ms, peak: 0.7mm, express notes, animated messages, intelligent selection, translation function,
|sensors
|Accelerometer, barometer, compass, brightness sensor, proximity detection, gyroscope
|battery pack
|4500 mAh, quick charge 25 watts
|Storage
|6 GB RAM, 128 GB storage, micro SD slot, directly supported cloud ports Samsung Cloud, Google Drive , MS Onedrive
|mobile
|2G (GPRS / EDGE): GSM850, GSM900, DCS1800, PCS1900
3G (HSDPA +): B1 (2100), B2 (1900), B5 (850), B8 (900)
4G (LTE): B1 (2100), B2 ( 1900), B3 (1800), B5 (850), B7 (2600), B8 (900), B17 (700), B20 (800), B28 (700), B38 (2600), B40 (2300), B41 ( 2500)
|links
|Bluetooth 5.0, USB Type C, NFC, WiFi AC (2.4 + 5 GHz), WiFi direct, Smart View
|features
|Calculator, event calendar, voice recording, light, world clock, offline mode, hands-free function, pedometer, alarm
|safety
|Face recognition, ultrasonic fingerprint reader, Knox 3.4.1, secure folder
|music
|3.5mm stereo jack, Dolby Atmos, supported formats: MP3, M4A, 3GA, AAC, OGG, OGA, WAV, WMA, AMR, AWB, FLAC, MID, MIDI, XMF, MXMF, IMY, RTTTL, RTX, OTA
|satellite
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|Dimensions and
weight
|163.7 x 76.1 x 8.7 mm
198 g
|Availability
|according to rumours around January 10, 2020
The handset should hit Western Europe in January 2020.