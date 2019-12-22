The Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite is expected to launch in only a few weeks, and today Winfuture has leaked the full official specs sheet of the handset.

The cheaper device will have much of the features of the high-end handset but will be powered by the 2018 Exynos 9810 processor.

The handset is set to retail for only 609 Euro, but will still offer a Full HD+ screen, under-screen fingerprint reader, punch-hole camera and of course stylus, and beats the Note 10 by still including a headphone jack. Despite this, it still offers a massive 4500 mAh battery.

It also features a generous 6 GB RAM and 128 GB storage with a triple camera set-up in the rear and 32-megapixel front-facing camera.

See the full spec sheet below:

Specifications for the Galaxy Note10 Lite (SM-N770F) operating system Android 10 with Samsung One UI 2 CPU Exynos 9810 2.7GHz OctaCore CPU display Infinity Always On AMOLED display 6.7 inches resolution Full HD + (2400 x 1080 pixels), 398 ppi, 16 million colors, HDR, blue filter main camera Triple camera (12 MP dual pixel, f / 1.7, 12 MP ultra wide angle f / 2.2, 12 MP telephoto lens with 2x optical zoom, f / 2.4), autofocus, flash, quick start, image scene recognition front camera 32 MP (f / 2.0, auto focus, motion detection, voice control, front flash via display) Video Recording up to UHD 4K 60 fps Video Playback Supported formats: MP4, M4V, 3GP, 3G2, WMV, ASF, AVI, FLV, MKV, WBEM S-Pen 4096 pressure levels, latency: <70 ms, peak: 0.7mm, express notes, animated messages, intelligent selection, translation function, sensors Accelerometer, barometer, compass, brightness sensor, proximity detection, gyroscope battery pack 4500 mAh, quick charge 25 watts Storage 6 GB RAM, 128 GB storage, micro SD slot, directly supported cloud ports Samsung Cloud, Google Drive , MS Onedrive mobile 2G (GPRS / EDGE): GSM850, GSM900, DCS1800, PCS1900

3G (HSDPA +): B1 (2100), B2 (1900), B5 (850), B8 (900)

4G (LTE): B1 (2100), B2 ( 1900), B3 (1800), B5 (850), B7 (2600), B8 (900), B17 (700), B20 (800), B28 (700), B38 (2600), B40 (2300), B41 ( 2500) links Bluetooth 5.0, USB Type C, NFC, WiFi AC (2.4 + 5 GHz), WiFi direct, Smart View features Calculator, event calendar, voice recording, light, world clock, offline mode, hands-free function, pedometer, alarm safety Face recognition, ultrasonic fingerprint reader, Knox 3.4.1, secure folder music 3.5mm stereo jack, Dolby Atmos, supported formats: MP3, M4A, 3GA, AAC, OGG, OGA, WAV, WMA, AMR, AWB, FLAC, MID, MIDI, XMF, MXMF, IMY, RTTTL, RTX, OTA satellite GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo Dimensions and

weight 163.7 x 76.1 x 8.7 mm

198 g Availability according to rumours around January 10, 2020

The handset should hit Western Europe in January 2020.