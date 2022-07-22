Xbox Free Play Days is here again to spice up your weekend. It started on Thursday, but you can still have fun with its game offerings until Sunday, July 24 at 11:59 p.m. PDT. Here are three games for you to try: Farming Simulator 22, NASCAR 21: Ignition, and Hell Let Loose.

Farming Simulator 22

Standard Edition $59.99 (Free Play Days)

Make your farming dreams a reality in Farming Simulator 22, a comprehensive simulation allowing you to build, manage, and grow a farm in a relaxed atmosphere. You can try three diverse American and European maps and experience all farm-related tasks, from agriculture to animal husbandry and forestry. Of course, managing a farm is impossible without the right tools and equipment. That said, you can try more than 400 machines created by over 100 authentic agricultural brands. And if you need more help, you can always enlist your friends to ensure the success of your farm via the multiplayer session.

NASCAR 21: Ignition

Standard Edition at 15% off: $20.99 (Free Play Days)

Champions Edition at 15% off: $33.99

Season Pass at 30% off: $20.99

Patriotic Pack at 30% off: $7.49

Throwback Pack at 30% off: $7.49

Playoff Pack at 30% off: $7.49

Whether new to visual race or a pro racer of such a game, NASCAR 21: Ignition has everything for you. It offers driver assists feature for newbies who want to rev up their skills and a bunch of advanced challenges for pros. Awaken your engines now and try the immersive career mode or compete against friends or players from around the world in multiplayer races. Even more, you can also play as one of the best official drivers from the NASCAR Cup series while experiencing the life-like vehicle physics of the game.

Hell Let Loose

Standard Edition at 30% off: $27.99 (Free Play Days)

You think you’re tough? Try this multiplayer tactical first-person shooter video game that puts you into the nine iconic battlefields of World War II (like Omaha Beach, Carentan, and Foy) at the platoon level. Enter the battlefield in 50 versus 50 multiplayer across huge maps and choose your role. You can be an Officer, Scout, Machine Gunner, Medic, Engineer, Tank Commander, and more. Whatever you choose from these 14 playable roles within infantry, recon, and armor unit types, you’ll be equipped with the right weapons, vehicles, and equipment.