Fitbit Charge 4 announced with built-in GPS, Spotify integration and more

After the leak over the weekend, Fitbit today officially announced Charge 4. Fitbit Charge 4 is a sleek, swimproof tracker with built-in GPS, Active Zone Minutes, and sleep tracking. It also comes with Fitbit Pay, Spotify – Connect & Control and up to 7-day battery. Active Zone Minutes feature is launching first with Fitbit Charge 4. Learn more about Fitbit Charge 4 below.
- As the first Fitbit tracker with built-in GPS, you can leave your phone at home and get optimal performance for activities like running, walking and other outdoor excursions.
- Because activity looks different for everyone, Fitbit developed Active Zone Minutes to help you understand how your activity contributes to your overall health, beyond the number of steps you take.
- With Fitbit’s PurePulse 24/7 heart rate tracking, Active Zone Minutes uses your personalized heart rate zones to track your effort for any energizing activity, whether doing a HIIT workout, power yoga or taking a vigorous walk outside.
- Active Zone Minutes is based on recommendations from leading health organizations, including the World Health Organization and the American Heart Association.
- Fitbit’s leading sleep features are included with Fitbit Charge 4 to help you understand and improve your sleep. Previously only available on Fitbit smartwatches, smart wake (coming soon) uses machine learning to wake you at the optimal time.
- Charge 4 also features a relative SpO2 sensor, which powers Fitbit’s Estimated Oxygen Variation Graph in the Fitbit app. With the graph, see an estimate of the oxygen level variability in your bloodstream, which may indicate variations in your breathing during sleep.
- In addition, Charge 4 comes standard with the health and fitness essentials you know and love from Fitbit, including SmartTrack® automatic exercise tracking, Cardio Fitness Level and Score, floors climbed, Reminders to Move every hour, female health tracking, food, water and weight logging.
- The first Fitbit tracker with Spotify – Connect & Control, Charge 4 helps you stay motivated with your favorite playlists and songs with easy-to-access music controls that let you choose the music output, play, shuffle and skip content, and like songs right from the wrist.
- Now standard on all Fitbit Charge 4 devices, make secure payments from your wrist with Fitbit Pay with nearly 500 issuers at retailers in 44 countries and 10 transit systems worldwide, including New York MTA.
Pricing and Availability:
- Pre-order for Fitbit Charge 4 and Fitbit Charge 4 Special Edition begins today at Fitbit.com and select retailers online such as Amazon.com, Bestbuy.com and Walmart.com
- Available online at all retailer sites worldwide and in stores in markets where they are still open, starting April 13, 2020.
- Charge 4 is available for $149.95 USD in black, rosewood and storm blue/black.
- Charge 4 Special Edition is available for $169.95 USD in an exclusive granite reflective/black woven band plus a classic black band to easily swap out for workouts or a sportier look.
Source: Fitbit
