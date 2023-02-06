First evidence of project “Phoenix” spotted in Edge

Microsoft is reportedly working on a complete overhaul of its Edge browser to make it align with the modern design of Windows 11. The changes are being done under project “Phoenix.” We came to learn about it last month from reliable sources, but Microsoft itself did not give us enough evidence until now.

Leopeva64 on Twitter has spotted a string of text mentioning “Phoenix” in the Edge browser. This is the first time we are getting to know directly from Microsoft that project “Phoenix” exists. “msPhoenixShowContainersInEdge” was found on the Edge://version page, confirming the rumors. However, as pointed out by the Twitter user, “msPhoenixShowContainersInEdge” is merely a flag that will enable rounded corners around the browser frames.

Rounder corners around the browser frames are one of the many features that are said to come with the revamped Edge browser. Other changes also include the much talked about “Split Screen,” the new Tab Activity Center, and of course, a fresh look that matches the design of Windows 11. However, We are not entirely sure whether Microsoft plans to use Phoenix to test new features internally or if it will release a brand new version of Edge under the project.

On the bright side of things, the string text that has been spotted gives us hope that a rework in the Edge design may become available for Insider in the near future. Microsoft may roll out the design changes in phases instead of giving away everything with a single release. Either way, Microsoft Edge Dev Channel Insiders will see the changes before everyone else.

