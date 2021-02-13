Microsoft releases a new firmware update for Surface Laptop 2

Microsoft has released a new firmware update for Surface Laptop 2 owners. The new update brings system stability improvements and addresses security updates. You can head down to check out the full changelog for the update:

Changelog

Windows Update History NameDevice Manager NameVersion and Update
Surface – Firmware – 138.3440.768.0Surface UEFI – Firmware138.3440.768.0

  • Addresses security updates and improves system stability.

If you’re using Surface Laptopn 2 then you can head to Settings>Updates and Security>Windows Update to manually download and install the latest firmware update.

