Microsoft releases a new firmware update for Surface Laptop 2

Microsoft has released a new firmware update for Surface Laptop 2 owners. The new update brings system stability improvements and addresses security updates. You can head down to check out the full changelog for the update:
Changelog
|Windows Update History Name
|Device Manager Name
|Version and Update
|Surface – Firmware – 138.3440.768.0
|Surface UEFI – Firmware
|138.3440.768.0
If you’re using Surface Laptopn 2 then you can head to Settings>Updates and Security>Windows Update to manually download and install the latest firmware update.
Comments