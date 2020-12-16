Firefox 84 released with dramatic performance improvements for Apple M1 devices

Mozilla yesterday announced the release of Firefox 84 update with several improvements. With this update, Firefox now has native support for macOS devices powered by Apple Silicon CPUs. Firefox team claims that this update brings dramatic performance improvements over the non-native build. Firefox 84 now launches over 2.5 times faster and web apps are now twice as responsive (per the SpeedoMeter 2.0 test).

Other improvements in this release:

WebRender rolls out to MacOS Big Sur, Windows devices with Intel Gen 6 GPUs, and Intel laptops running Windows 7 and 8. Additionally we’ll ship an accelerated rendering pipeline for Linux/GNOME/X11 users for the first time, ever!

Firefox now uses more modern techniques for allocating shared memory on Linux, improving performance and increasing compatibility with Docker.

Firefox 84 is the final release to support Adobe Flash.

Source: Mozilla