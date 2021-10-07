With EA’s licencing agreement with Federation Internationale de Football Association drawing to a close, it appears possible that FIFA 22 could be EA’s last FIFA branded game.

“As we look ahead, we’re also exploring the idea of renaming our global EA SPORTS football games,” EA announced in a statement after the successful launch of FIFA 22, which already has 9.1 million players.

“This means we’re reviewing our naming rights agreement with FIFA, which is separate from all our other official partnerships and licenses across the football world.”

With FIFA separate from EA’s other partnerships, the publishing giant should still have access to the impressive roster of “17,000+ athletes across 700+ teams, in 100 stadiums and over 30 leagues around the world,” that they boast about in their news post.

To further allay any concerns, EA continued to explain in the news post that “the breadth of our partnerships and our ecosystem of licensed content will enable us to continue to bring unrivaled authenticity in our EA SPORTS football games, now and for many years to come.”

As a result, the change for players should be fairly negligible, as all that’s likely to happen is a rebranding of the franchise when next years instalment rolls around.

For now, nothing about the future of the franchise has been officially confirmed, so we’ll have to wait and see what the future holds for EA.