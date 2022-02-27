Game enthusiasts who are always ready for new actions should always check on the Next Week on the Xbox lineup. The list will give you ideas about the next games you can play in Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Windows PC, and the approaching Xbox Game Pass and ID@Xbox games. Some of the top items to expect are the Shadow Warrior 3, Legend of Ixtona, Little Orpheus, and Music Racer: Ultimate. For more exciting details about them and the other upcoming games, we give you a short summary of the February 28-March 4 Next Week on Xbox list.

Shadow Warrior 3

March 1

Save the world as Lo Wang in this first-person shooter game set in Neo-Feudal Japan where he needs to find and kill an ancient dragon before it could unleash apocalyptic destruction. Use Lo Wang’s arsenal of firearms and katana to defeat the enemies and acquire new weapons and gadgets that can empower him more.

Conan Chop Chop

March 1

Starting on March 1, adventure addicts will get their hands on Conan Chop Chop. The game will let players choose from four stick figure characters who will embark on a journey to take down the wizard Thoth-amon. The game – full of mayhem, loot, and adventure – will let anyone explore dungeons and meet sinister bosses in the world of Conan the Barbarian.

Little Orpheus

March 1

If you love the movies “Sinbad” and “The Land that Time Forgot” or simply into games involving lost civilizations, undersea kingdoms, and prehistoric jungles, the Little Orpheus has everything to offer. Stepping out of his exploration capsule, the Little Orpheus, Comrade Ivan Ivanovich, will explore these dreamy places and territories to perform his mission.

Far: Changing Tides

March 1 (Optimized for Xbox Series X|S – Smart Delivery – Xbox Game Pass)

The world is in its post-apocalyptic state, and there is nothing to see but the vastness of a flooded landscape. You have to explore this world as a young boy manning a ship that serves as your temporary refuge as you look for a home. Face challenges, upgrade your ship and do more to prove how tough you can be in this water world.

Elex II

March 1 (Optimized for Xbox Series X|S – Smart Delivery)

Elex II will involve you in a richly woven story of Jax, who aims to find his missing son and maintain the peace on Magalan by uniting factions. Players can explore the exquisitely designed post-apocalyptic Science Fantasy world while mastering various fighting skills and a plethora of weapon types.

35mm

March 2 (Xbox One X Enhanced)

We all fear what the pandemic can bring to the world in the end. This game in post-apocalyptic Russia will put you in the worst-case scenario to test how you will react to such a situation for your survival. Seek supplies, food, batteries, and weapons in the deserted towns, cities, fields, forests, and the secret underground facility of Russia. Do everything to keep yourself alive and see how your fate will end depending on your decisions and actions in this thrilling game.

Farm Manager 2022

March 3

Test your farming skills with Farm Manager 2022. Prosper the land with different plant species, such as celery and carrots, and manage the field automatically via available employees and machines. Besides keeping your harvest at favorable levels, also make sure to keep an eye on your employee satisfaction, animal health, equipment efficiency, and proper crop processing. This will all test how effective you can be as a farm manager in this world.

Gunborg: Dark Matters

March 4

Infiltrate an alien spaceship and take down the bosses in this arcade-style action 2D platformer using a blade and a shield. But beware: you’ll face traps, hazards, aliens, and robots before you get into that final mission. Do all these things with an 80s synthwave soundtrack playing in the background, making things more action-filled for your character.

What Lies in the Multiverse

March 4

“The Kid,” a gifted boy, is zapped into a different universe and meets a scientist called Everett. Together, they will travel between parallel worlds. Here, players will encounter alternate versions of worlds with different aesthetics, themes, and physicalities. Move to higher levels by solving logical and spatial challenges and switching between parallel worlds that will give you hints and clues.

Music Racer: Ultimate

March 4 (Xbox One X Enhanced)

Have a piece of specific music that you like? You can use it to play Music Racer: Ultimate via a WebDAV server and run the racetrack depending on the music’s composition and elements. Be rewarded with points as you enjoy your music in this neon-colored futuristic game.

A Musical Story

March 4 (Optimized for Xbox Series X|S – Smart Delivery)

This rhythm game set against a 70s backdrop follows the story of Gabriel, a young man in a comatose state trying to come to terms with his situation through the connections to his musical memory. Use your headphones to enjoy its music that will guide you in the game’s success.

Ryan’s Rescue Squad

March 4 (Optimized for Xbox Series X|S – Smart Delivery)

You need to save Ryan’s friends after being kidnapped by Dark Titan, Robo Combo, and Packrat. To do this, you can utilize some handy items along the journey. Unlock them and customize your character by collecting Sun Coins and Surprise Eggs in this slime-filled quest.

Legend of Ixtona

March 4 (Optimized for Xbox Series X|S – Smart Delivery)

Legend of Ixtona is a full-scale strategy RPG presented at an isometric view packed with fun characters. Use their melee, ranged, or magic attack capabilities to fight enemies. Also, make sure to keep your village’s research and development at the top of the game and your army fully fortified. Hire new customizable characters and plan strategies that will lead to more power.