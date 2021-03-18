Facebook’s wrist-based AR controller will blow your mind

AR glasses are the future. Right now, there is no easy-to-use, reliable, and private interface for AR. Voice interface can be easy, but it cannot be used in public environments. A separate device like Oculus VR controller adds a layer of friction and you need to carry them separately. To solve this problem, Facebook Reality Labs (FRL) Research is working on a new wrist-based controller that will allow you to easily interact with AR glasses.

FRL’s wrist-based controller makes use of EMG. EMG (electromyography) uses sensors to translate electrical motor nerve signals that travel through the wrist to the hand into digital commands that you can use to control the functions of a device. FRL claims that EMG can even understand finger motion of just a millimeter.

Check out the demo video below to understand how this technology works.

Source: Facebook