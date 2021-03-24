We reported 2 weeks ago, that, after an absence of a year when the Facebook app for Windows 10 was removed from the Microsoft Store, that the Facebook Beta app has returned to the Store.

Today mainstream users can now also download the Facebook app for Windows 10.

Gallery

The new Facebook app has returned as a PWA, enabled by the Chromium-powered Edge engine, and required Windows 10 Build 19003.

Facebook notes:

The Facebook app helps you connect with friends, family and communities of people who share your interests. Connecting with your friends and family, as well as discovering new ones, is easy with features such as Groups, Watch and Marketplace. This app requires the latest version of Microsoft Edge on Windows 10. What’s new in this version Thanks for using Facebook! To make our app better for you, we bring updates to the Windows Store regularly. Every update of our Facebook app includes improvements for speed and reliability. As new features become available, we’ll highlight those for you in the app. Features See what friends are up to

Share updates and photos

Get notified when friends like and comment on your posts

The app does however look pretty good in that format, supporting both light and dark mode and looking near chrome-less.

The new Facebook app can be found in the Store here.

via Alumia