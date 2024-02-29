Express Scribe Review - Is It a Must-Have for Transcription?

This Express Scribe review has everything you need to know about the tool, including its features, benefits, pricing, and a straightforward how-to guide to use the service.

What Is Express Scribe?

Express Scribe is a transcription software that supports and handles a wide range of formats, including audio and video files. It’s a top choice for transcribers and typists alike.

It’s easy to use as it simplifies the transcription process, providing accurate results. Now, let’s examine a few of its features.

Features

1. Versatile File Format Support

Express Scribe supports a wide variety of audio and video file formats, including WMA, DCT, MP3, WalAV, DS2, MOV, AIFF, and many more. This makes it an invaluable tool for typists and professional transcribers.

2. Automatic File Loading

Express Scribe supports automatic file loading. It automatically inputs audio recordings from emails, CDs, FTP servers, local hard drives, LAN, etc.

3. In-app Notepad

You’ll find a functional notepad for typing in the Express Scribe interface. This makes transcription easier as you don’t have to leave the app to type out the content of audio and video dictations.

4. System-wide Hotkeys

The app allows you to use keyboard shortcuts to access settings and quickly control the app’s features.

These hotkeys are also customizable, so you can set your preferred commands and the actions they’ll trigger when you use them.

5. Special Processing for Files

The app supports special processes to enhance new files’ quality to simplify transcribing them.

These include background noise reduction, volume boost, and high pass filter. The process can be automated simply by ticking a box to set the priority process to be performed as soon as a new file drops.

This foot pedal support helps control rewinding, playbacks, and forwarding of audio files without touching the device.

This feature allows for a fast and effective typing session as your focus is on the keyboard.

7. Playback Speed Adjustment

You can set up different playback speeds up to 3 or four times faster.

This allows you to adjust the playback speed of the file you’re working on to your preference, easing the transcription process and increasing productivity.

8. Speech-to-text Feature

Express Scribe uses speech-to-text engine integration to make the transcription process faster.

It’s an automatic voice detection tool that allows you to choose between Scribe AI voice detection and Microsoft Speech Recognizer for Windows. Both can help convert transcribed texts into speech in a matter of minutes.

9. User Support

Even if you’re new to transcription, the tool is relatively easy to use as it comes with documentation.

You can easily find your way to many online forums to get helpful tips and answers from fellow typists.

Pricing

Express Scribe is a free-to-use software. However, it also offers two subscription plans:

Express Scribe Basic ($59.95) – A one-time payment that grants access to the standard license edition.

– A one-time payment that grants access to the standard license edition. Express Scribe Professional ($69.95) – A one-time payment that grants access to the unrestricted professional license.

How To Use Express Scribe

Below is a step-by-step tutorial to effectively use Express Scribe and all its features:

Download Express Scribe from its website. Click on the setup.exe file to start the installation process.

Upon successful installation, you’ll find an already-loaded demo dictation file. This file informs you about the options and control keys to customize the software to your liking.

Click on the Settings option and set it up as desired.

Load your first audio file by either clicking the Load option from the File menu (this will allow you to check through the files available on your PC), Dock (if you have a cassette dictation recorder), or Load Now (if you have an FTP or LAN connection already set up).

Select the newly added audio file on the main page and click the Play button to start it.

Control the playback speed using the speed control tab at the bottom right corner. Also, you can adjust the playback volume just beside it.

Once you’re done transcribing the audio files, you can mark them as Done or Dispatch. This will remove the file from your list. Or, you can send an email to the original sender alongside your text attachment while automatically removing the audio file from your list.

Express Scribe Review – Verdict

Express Scribe is a transcription software used by typists and professional transcription companies.

It has a lot of features, such as speech-to-text engine integration, foot pedal control, user support, support for a wide variety of audio formats, etc.

Additionally, it has the option of fast forwarding, rewinding, and playbacks up to 4 times faster to ensure accurate transcription. However, there are newer AI-powered tools like Otter AI that can do the job with less effort.

Hopefully, this Express Scribe review has covered all you need to know!