explorer.exe crashing in Safe Mode in Windows 11? Not anymore. Microsoft just released a new patch to the Dev Channel, and while no new features came with this build, a lot of fixes and improvements made their way to Windows Insider Program, including the annoying bug where explorer.exe would crash in Safe Mode.
Well, you can say goodbye to it now, at least in the Windows Insider Program. But as with all these updates, they will make their way into live Windows Servers as well.
- Fixed an issue which was causing explorer.exe to not work in safe mode.
However, File Explorer got several other fixes as well, so Microsoft is keen on making it work properly.
[File Explorer]
- Fixed an issue which could cause explorer.exe to crash when closing File Explorer.
- Fixed an issue which was causing File Explorer to crash when navigating to Gallery if you had a large number of images.
- Fixed an issue where “Automatically type into the Search Box” wasn’t working when File Explorer was open to Home.
- Fixed an issue where if you tried to copy and paste, a file out of a compressed folder and into a OneDrive folder might fail with an error code.