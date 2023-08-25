explorer.exe crashing in Safe Mode in Windows 11? Not anymore

explorer.exe crashing in Safe Mode in Windows 11? Not anymore. Microsoft just released a new patch to the Dev Channel, and while no new features came with this build, a lot of fixes and improvements made their way to Windows Insider Program, including the annoying bug where explorer.exe would crash in Safe Mode.

Well, you can say goodbye to it now, at least in the Windows Insider Program. But as with all these updates, they will make their way into live Windows Servers as well.

Fixed an issue which was causing explorer.exe to not work in safe mode.

However, File Explorer got several other fixes as well, so Microsoft is keen on making it work properly.