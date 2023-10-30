Microsoft Edge will bring feature to explain console errors using Copilot AI

We get it: console errors in Microsoft Edge can be hard to read sometimes. But, in an update of Canary, the browser’s experimental channel, you’ll soon be able to ask the Copilot AI assistance tool to explain console errors for you.

As shared by @Leopeva64 on X (fka Twitter), the browser’s enthusiast says that there’s a flag called “Explain DevTools console error with AI” and the feature is enabled by default on Canary.

It’s pretty much self-explanatory: once you see the error, there’ll be a Copilot button on the right with a description: “ask Copilot: “Explain this error.”

Since it comes enabled by default, this flag will let you disable/enable it real quickly. Take a look at what the feature looks like below:

There is a new flag in Edge Canary to "explain DevTools console errors with AI", this feature is enabled by default in Canary, so it seems that this flag was added in order to disable the feature: pic.twitter.com/lucH6vxp9X — Leopeva64 (@Leopeva64) October 27, 2023

A DevTools console error is a message that is displayed in the browser’s DevTools console when the browser encounters an error while rendering a web page. These errors can be caused by a variety of things, such as syntax errors in JavaScript code, missing files, or problems with the server.

And apparently, this isn’t the first and won’t be the last time Microsoft is integrating Copilot to non-Office apps.

The mobile version of the browser, especially on Android, now also offers a tap summary of web pages through Copilot.