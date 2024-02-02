Exclusive: Specs of upcoming Oppo Reno12, Reno12 Pro smartphones, launching this summer

A MediaTek's processor codenamed "MK 24M" will apparently power Reno12.

by Rafly Gilang
Oppo is back in town. The tech giant is prepping to launch its highly anticipated Oppo Reno12 and Reno12 smartphones, and thanks to an internal document leak, we have an exclusive peek at their hidden specs.

The document details that the Reno12 smartphone will get a MediaTek-made premium processor (MTK 24M), albeit we’re still unsure what it is exactly, 12 GB RAM, and a max 256 GB storage.

Reno12 Pro, on the other hand, gets MediaTek Dimensity 9200 (MTK DX-2) and gets 12 GB RAM and dual memory options between 256 and 512 GB.

From the outside, Reno12 and Reno12 Pro are both 6.7 HFD OLED smartphones (12Hz) with curves on all four sides, almost similar to Reno11 and Reno11 Pro that the company launched not too long ago.

Take a look at the comparison table below:

SpecificationsOppo Reno12Oppo Reno12 Pro
Display & back cover6.7 FHD OLED 120Hz,
4 curved glass back cover		6.7 FHD OLED 120Hz,
4 curved glass back cover
PlatformA MediaTek’s processor
codenamed “MTK 24M”		MTK DX-2
(MediaTek Dimensity 9200)
RAM12 GB RAM12 GB RAM
Storage256 GB storage512 or 256 GB storage
Main camera50 MP with OIS (optical image stabilization)
8 MP
50 MP with 2x optical zoom		50 MP with OIS
8 MP ?=Guang (bright)
50 MP with 2x optical zoom
Front camera50 MP with no AF (autofocus)50 MP with AF (autofocus)
Battery5000 mAh5000 mAh
ChargingMax. 67WMax. 67W
WaterproofIP65IP65

According to the document, these new smartphones are set to be “listed” in June 2024. We’re not certain about the details of the launch prices just yet, as the document does not precisely mention the currency. However, our ballpark estimate is around $499 for the Reno12 and $799 for the Reno12 Pro.

Honestly, at this point, there doesn’t appear to be a significant distinction between the two phones. The document highlights variations primarily in the front camera department, with the Reno12 Pro featuring autofocus while the Reno12 does not, and naturally, in the processor department.

Additionally, there are still more details to be revealed, such as the video features, where both the Reno10 and Reno12 already support 4K.