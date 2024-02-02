Exclusive: Specs of upcoming Oppo Reno12, Reno12 Pro smartphones, launching this summer

Read the affiliate disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser effortlessly and without spending any money. Read more

Readers help support MSPoweruser. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Oppo is back in town. The tech giant is prepping to launch its highly anticipated Oppo Reno12 and Reno12 smartphones, and thanks to an internal document leak, we have an exclusive peek at their hidden specs.

The document details that the Reno12 smartphone will get a MediaTek-made premium processor (MTK 24M), albeit we’re still unsure what it is exactly, 12 GB RAM, and a max 256 GB storage.

Reno12 Pro, on the other hand, gets MediaTek Dimensity 9200 (MTK DX-2) and gets 12 GB RAM and dual memory options between 256 and 512 GB.

From the outside, Reno12 and Reno12 Pro are both 6.7 HFD OLED smartphones (12Hz) with curves on all four sides, almost similar to Reno11 and Reno11 Pro that the company launched not too long ago.

Take a look at the comparison table below:

Specifications Oppo Reno12 Oppo Reno12 Pro Display & back cover 6.7 FHD OLED 120Hz,

4 curved glass back cover 6.7 FHD OLED 120Hz,

4 curved glass back cover Platform A MediaTek’s processor

codenamed “MTK 24M” MTK DX-2

(MediaTek Dimensity 9200) RAM 12 GB RAM 12 GB RAM Storage 256 GB storage 512 or 256 GB storage Main camera 50 MP with OIS (optical image stabilization)

8 MP

50 MP with 2x optical zoom 50 MP with OIS

8 MP ?=Guang (bright)

50 MP with 2x optical zoom Front camera 50 MP with no AF (autofocus) 50 MP with AF (autofocus) Battery 5000 mAh 5000 mAh Charging Max. 67W Max. 67W Waterproof IP65 IP65

According to the document, these new smartphones are set to be “listed” in June 2024. We’re not certain about the details of the launch prices just yet, as the document does not precisely mention the currency. However, our ballpark estimate is around $499 for the Reno12 and $799 for the Reno12 Pro.

Honestly, at this point, there doesn’t appear to be a significant distinction between the two phones. The document highlights variations primarily in the front camera department, with the Reno12 Pro featuring autofocus while the Reno12 does not, and naturally, in the processor department.

Additionally, there are still more details to be revealed, such as the video features, where both the Reno10 and Reno12 already support 4K.