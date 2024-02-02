Exclusive: Specs of upcoming Oppo Reno12, Reno12 Pro smartphones, launching this summer
A MediaTek's processor codenamed "MK 24M" will apparently power Reno12.
Updated February 2nd, 2024
Published February 2nd, 2024
Key notes
- We’re getting exclusive details on Oppo’s upcoming Reno12 and Reno12 Pro smartphones.
- The smartphones are set to launch this summer.
- Possible prices start $499 for the Reno12 and $799 for the Reno12 Pro.
Oppo is back in town. The tech giant is prepping to launch its highly anticipated Oppo Reno12 and Reno12 smartphones, and thanks to an internal document leak, we have an exclusive peek at their hidden specs.
The document details that the Reno12 smartphone will get a MediaTek-made premium processor (MTK 24M), albeit we’re still unsure what it is exactly, 12 GB RAM, and a max 256 GB storage.
Reno12 Pro, on the other hand, gets MediaTek Dimensity 9200 (MTK DX-2) and gets 12 GB RAM and dual memory options between 256 and 512 GB.
From the outside, Reno12 and Reno12 Pro are both 6.7 HFD OLED smartphones (12Hz) with curves on all four sides, almost similar to Reno11 and Reno11 Pro that the company launched not too long ago.
Take a look at the comparison table below:
|Specifications
|Oppo Reno12
|Oppo Reno12 Pro
|Display & back cover
|6.7 FHD OLED 120Hz,
4 curved glass back cover
|6.7 FHD OLED 120Hz,
4 curved glass back cover
|Platform
|A MediaTek’s processor
codenamed “MTK 24M”
|MTK DX-2
(MediaTek Dimensity 9200)
|RAM
|12 GB RAM
|12 GB RAM
|Storage
|256 GB storage
|512 or 256 GB storage
|Main camera
|50 MP with OIS (optical image stabilization)
8 MP
50 MP with 2x optical zoom
|50 MP with OIS
8 MP ?=Guang (bright)
50 MP with 2x optical zoom
|Front camera
|50 MP with no AF (autofocus)
|50 MP with AF (autofocus)
|Battery
|5000 mAh
|5000 mAh
|Charging
|Max. 67W
|Max. 67W
|Waterproof
|IP65
|IP65
According to the document, these new smartphones are set to be “listed” in June 2024. We’re not certain about the details of the launch prices just yet, as the document does not precisely mention the currency. However, our ballpark estimate is around $499 for the Reno12 and $799 for the Reno12 Pro.
Honestly, at this point, there doesn’t appear to be a significant distinction between the two phones. The document highlights variations primarily in the front camera department, with the Reno12 Pro featuring autofocus while the Reno12 does not, and naturally, in the processor department.
Additionally, there are still more details to be revealed, such as the video features, where both the Reno10 and Reno12 already support 4K.