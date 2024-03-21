European Union launches investigations into Apple and Google app store practices, Meta as well

Read the affiliate disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser effortlessly and without spending any money. Read more

The European Union is set to launch full-scale investigations into Apple, Google, and Meta for possible violations of the new Digital Markets Act (DMA). The DMA aims to curb the power of big tech companies and promote fair competition in the digital market.

Apple and Google’s app store fees, terms, and conditions for developers will be scrutinized, while Meta’s proposal to charge users a monthly fee for accessing Facebook and Instagram could also face future EU scrutiny.

The DMA, which took effect on March 7, allows the EU to impose substantial fines of up to 10% of a company’s total annual global revenue for non-compliance. Repeat offenders could face fines of up to 20%.

This announcement comes as the US Justice Department and 16 attorneys general sued Apple for allegedly violating antitrust laws by restricting rivals from accessing its devices’ hardware and software features.

The heightened EU scrutiny and potential probes signal an ongoing commitment to ensuring fair competition and consumer protection in the digital marketplace. The investigations could have significant implications for these tech giants’ future operations and business models.

