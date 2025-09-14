ESPN Error Code 83: A Complete Troubleshooting Guide

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

When you’re trying to stream a game on the ESPN app and are blocked by Error Code 83, it means there’s a problem with authentication or device compatibility. This error is not about your internet speed; it’s a communication breakdown between your device, your ESPN+ account, and ESPN’s servers, preventing playback.

Initial Check: Is ESPN+ Currently Down?

Before troubleshooting your own equipment, you should check if the ESPN+ service is having a widespread problem. A server outage can often trigger Error Code 83 for many users at the same time.

Official Support Channels : The @ESPNPlusHelp account on X (formerly Twitter) is the primary source for official announcements about service outages or known technical issues.

: The account on X (formerly Twitter) is the primary source for official announcements about service outages or known technical issues. Outage Websites: Search for “ESPN+” on a site like DownDetector. A large, recent spike in user-reported problems is a strong indicator that the problem is on their end, and you will have to wait for a fix.

Understanding the Causes of Error Code 83

Error Code 83 is essentially a failed handshake. Your device is reaching ESPN’s servers, but the connection is being rejected for one of the following reasons:

Corrupted Cache or Session Data : This is the most common cause. Your streaming device (Roku, Fire Stick, etc.) or browser has stored old or corrupted login data. When the app tries to use this bad data to request the stream, the server rejects it.

: This is the most common cause. Your streaming device (Roku, Fire Stick, etc.) or browser has stored old or corrupted login data. When the app tries to use this bad data to request the stream, the server rejects it. Account and Device Limits : If too many people are using your account at the same time from different locations, it can trigger security flags and block new stream requests.

: If too many people are using your account at the same time from different locations, it can trigger security flags and block new stream requests. Server-Side Glitch : The problem can be a temporary glitch on ESPN’s end where their servers fail to authenticate your specific device, even if your account information is correct.

: The problem can be a temporary glitch on ESPN’s end where their servers fail to authenticate your specific device, even if your account information is correct. Outdated App Version : An old version of the ESPN app may no longer be compatible with the current security protocols used by their servers.

: An old version of the ESPN app may no longer be compatible with the current security protocols used by their servers. VPN or Proxy Usage: ESPN’s content is geographically restricted. If you are using a VPN or proxy, their servers will detect it and block your connection, often resulting in this error.

Step-by-Step Troubleshooting Checklist

Follow these solutions in order, as they move from the simplest and most common fixes to more involved steps.

Level 1: The “Soft Reset” Cycle

Completely Close and Relaunch the App: Don’t just return to the home screen. Force close the application fully to clear it from your device’s memory. On Fire Stick : Go to Settings > Applications > Manage Installed Applications > ESPN > Force stop .

: Go to . On Roku : On the home screen, highlight the ESPN channel, press the star button (*) on your remote, and select “Close.”

: On the home screen, highlight the ESPN channel, press the on your remote, and select “Close.” On Apple TV: Double-press the TV button on the Siri Remote and swipe up on the ESPN app. Power Cycle Your Streaming Device and Network: This resolves many temporary glitches. Shut down your streaming device or smart TV and unplug it from the power outlet.

Unplug your modem and Wi-Fi router from power.

Wait for a full 60 seconds.

Plug the modem in first and wait for it to come online. Then plug in the router.

Finally, plug your streaming device back in, let it boot up, and try the ESPN app again.

Level 2: Clearing Corrupted Data

Clear the Cache and Data: This is the most effective fix as it removes the corrupted session data that is the most frequent cause of the error. On Fire Stick/Android TV : Go to Settings > Applications > Manage Installed Applications > ESPN . First, select “Clear cache.” If the error persists, go back and select “Clear data.” (Note: Clearing data will require you to log back in).

: Go to . First, select If the error persists, go back and select (Note: Clearing data will require you to log back in). On Web Browser : Clear your browser’s cache and cookies through its settings menu.

: Clear your browser’s cache and cookies through its settings menu. On Roku and Apple TV: These devices do not have a simple “clear cache” option. The best way to achieve this is to uninstall and reinstall the app (see the next step). Reinstall the ESPN App: This ensures you have the latest, uncorrupted version of the application. Uninstall the ESPN app from your device.

Restart your device . This is an important step to clear out any residual files.

. This is an important step to clear out any residual files. Go to the channel or app store on your device and reinstall the ESPN app.

Log in with your credentials.

Level 3: Account and Connection Troubleshooting

Log Out of All Devices: This can resolve account sharing conflicts. Using a web browser, go to the main ESPN website and navigate to your account profile.

Find the option to “Log Out of All Devices” or “Manage Devices” and use it.

Log back in on your primary device first. Disable Your VPN or Proxy: Double-check that any VPN or proxy service is completely disconnected.

The ESPN error code 83 is a sign of a failed connection between your device and ESPN’s servers, almost always caused by corrupted local data or cache on your streaming device. By working through a full power cycle, clearing the app’s cache and data, or reinstalling the app completely, you can resolve the vast majority of these errors.